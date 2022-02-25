Morvant men arrested with 2.17 kilos of weed in Beetham

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Morvant men arrested with 2.17 kilos of weed in Beetham
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

File photo.

THE POLICE’S Port of Spain Gang and Intelligence Unit has reported “significant inroads into a cross-border drug trafficking operation,” after two men were arrested in Beetham Gardens on Thursday with 2.17 kg of cannabis.

Police said the drugs, with a street value of around $195,066, were imported from Venezuela.

The men are from Chinapoo Road, Morvant.

Police said the unit received information about an impending drug transaction, then went to a house at 10th Street, Beetham Gardens. The statement said they received a further tip that a nearby house was being used to distribute illegal narcotics.

See also

A Nissan Wingroad parked in front of one of the houses was also searched.

The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Neil Brandon-John and supervised by ASP Walker.