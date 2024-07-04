Morvant man shot in the head, hospitalised

News

A crime scene investigator. – File photo

ONE man was shot and wounded while liming with a group of people near his Morvant home on July 3.

Police said around 10.35pm, the victim was liming near his home – close to KFC on Morvant junction – when a black SUV approached the group and started shooting at them.

The victim fell to the ground and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.

Doctors told the police the victim was shot to the left side of his head and was in a stable condition.

The northeastern division crime scene investigation unit found 20 5.56 shell casings.

Investigations are ongoing.