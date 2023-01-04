Morvant man shot dead while making dinner

Morvant man shot dead while making dinner
A Morvant man was gunned down while cooking dinner in his home on Tuesday night.

Police said Nicholas Thomas was at his Crystal Drive, Lady Young Road, home at around 9.30 pm when a masked gunman shot him several times.

Police were on patrol in Romain Lands, Morvant, nearby and heard the gunshots.

The officers found Thomas bleeding and took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead at 9.40 pm.

Morvant police and homicide investigators visited the scene.