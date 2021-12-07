A 27-year-old Morvant man was shot dead as near a restaurant in Morvant on Monday night.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force and the Morvant CID received a report of a shooting on Cipriani Street, Morvant, at around 7.30 pm.

They found the body of Kareem Patrick on the ground. A district medical officer declared him dead.

Investigators found 19 spent shells.

Police do not have a motive for the murder as yet.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II are continuing enquiries.

The post Morvant man shot dead outside restaurant appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.