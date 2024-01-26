Morvant man on murder charge gets $600,000 bail

News

ONE of six men charged with the August 2020 murder of a supermarket owner during an alleged home invasion in Barataria has been granted bail by a High Court judge.

Kenneth Dabreo, 24, of Morvant, was successful in applying for bail when he appeared before Justice Nalini Singh.

Dabreo was represented by attorney Taradath Singh who made the bail application in the High Court.

His bail was set at $600,000 and he was ordered to report to the Morvant police station three times a week.

He was one of six men, four locals and two Venezuelans, who were charged with the murder of Xiangong Phang during a home invasion at the Happiness Grocery in Barataria on August 23, 2020.

The six – Malik Kyle Jack, Lindon Williams, and Emmanuel Phillip, from Morvant, Laventille and Belmont, as well as Oswaldo Anton Marano and Hudson Phillip, two Venezuelans who live in Morvant and Laventille, made their first appearance in the magistrates’ court on September 1, 2020.

In keeping with two separate rulings on the issue of bail for murder, the application was made in the High Court since the Court of Appeal, in February 2023, clarified that High Court judges were the only judicial officers permitted to consider bail applications from people accused of murder while the Privy Council in July 2022 held that judges of the High Court had always retained a discretion to grant bail.

The six also face charges of burglary and robbery with violence.

There were no bail applications for the other five.

Early on August 23, 2020, eight people, six men and two women, allegedly stormed an apartment above the Happiness Supermarket, armed with knives and cutlasses, a statement from the police said at the time.

The occupants of the house, seven Chinese men, fought back, resulting in all 15 people being wounded.

Phang died from his wounds.