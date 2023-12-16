Morvant man injured in police shooting

News

The pistol police recovered after they shot a Morvant man on Friday night. – Photo courtesy TTPS

A police-involved shooting left a Morvant man injured but in stable condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Friday night.

According to the police, during an exercise in Chinapoo, Morvant around 11.15 pm, officers went to execute a search warrant at Lezama Trace when they saw a man holding a gun running towards them.

“One of the officers shouted at the man to stop. However, the man raised his hand and allegedly pointed the firearm in the officers’ direction. In keeping with the TTPS use of force policy, the officer fired in the direction of the threat. The man fell backwards and allegedly threw the firearm to the side of a track with a galvanized fence,” the statement said.

The officers took the 33-year-old man to the hospital and found a pistol, fitted with a magazine, at the scene. Enquiries are continuing.