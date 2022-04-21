Morvant man in court for chadon beni murder

News

CHARGED: Marvin Scott, charged with the murder of Cepep wackerman Brian Belgrave. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

A MORVANT man has been slapped with five charges, including the murder of Cepep worker Brian Belgrave, who was shot dead during an argument over his cutting down some chadon beni plants while he was cutting grass at the side of the road.

The police said Marvin Scott, 47, of First Caledonia, was charged on April 14 with Belgrave’s murder, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

He appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal Gafoor on Thursday.

The charges were laid based on advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Scott was not granted bail and the matter was adjourned to May 18.

Belgrave, 52, also from Morvant, was found slouched in a seated position at the side of the road at First Caledonia on April 8 with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he died while being treated.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insps John, Ramjag and Sylvester, Sgt Stanislaus and officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II).

Scott was arrested on April 10 at the Arouca Police Station, where he went to surrender. He was charged by PC Jerome Barker.