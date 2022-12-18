Morvant man critical after early morning shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo.

A 54-year-old Morvant man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in his head early on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was sitting outside of his Pomerac Street, Coconut Drive, home at around 2 am when he was approached by a gunman wearing a mask.

The man shot him in the head before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force went to the scene and took the man to the hospital where he was treated and remained up to Sunday afternoon.

Police from the Morvant CID also visited the hospital and were told by doctors the man received one gunshot to the head.

He was heavily sedated up to Sunday afternoon and could not be interviewed.

Crime scene investigators found two spent shells at the scene.

No motive was established for the shooting.

NewsAmericasNow.com