Morvant Lotto worker robbed of cash, pepper sauce

Police are investigating an incident in which a 54-year-old Lotto booth operator was robbed while leaving her Morvant workplace on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the woman finished work for the day and got into a taxi at around 6.17 pm when a white Nissan AD Wagon drove in front of the car, blocking it.

Two gunmen got out and approached her as she sat in the front passenger seat and told her not to move.

One of the men grabbed her lunch bag, which contained a bottle of pepper sauce, and her handbag, with pens and $50, before getting back in the car and driving off.

Morvant CID officers visited the scene and are continuing enquiries.