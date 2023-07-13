Morvant house torched in ongoing gang war

News

The 2nd Caledonia, Vegas, Morvant house wich was set on fire on Wednesday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

POLICE say the arson attack on a house in Morvant on Wednesday is linked to an ongoing gang war. They say it all traces back to a “known criminal,” accused of murder, who is in prison.

Around 8 am on Tuesday, Reynold Victor was shot dead at the corner of Second Street and Saddle Road, San Juan.

Four pedestrians were also shot during that attack. One of them, Jelissa Payne, later died at hospital.

A car pulled up next to Victor and gunmen got out and shot him as he tried to run. The gunmen then drove off.

Police told Newsday that Victor, a Cepep labourer, was the brother of the man accused of murder.

On Wednesday, around 11.30am, the house in Vegas, Morvant, where they lived with a female relative, was set alight.

Police said about ten men set the house on fire. A viral video shows the men throwing flambeaux at the house, while one stood guard with a gun.

Head of the police’s North Eastern Division Snr Supt Mervyn Edwards said inquiries are ongoing and that the police are “very close” to nabbing the perpetrators.

He confirmed that Victor’s murder, as well as this arson attack, were called from behind prison walls.

Also on Tuesday, a man – Jeremy McLean – was sitting in his car in front of his house at Leon Street, Morvant when a car pulled alongside him and gunmen inside fired at him before driving off. He later died.

A 15-year-old boy and the boy’s father, who were also in the car, were all shot.

Police believe the Tuesday murders were linked to the murder of Keston Alves, who was gunned down on Monday at a clothes store in Aranguez where he worked.

Head of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Snr Supt Rishi Singh told Newsday plice believe the recent upsurge in shootings and killings in San Juan, Barataria stemmed from a “war” between two gangs “that, unfortunately, is resulting in collateral damage. They (the shooting survivors) were not the intended targets.”