Morvant community a virtual ghost town after home fire-bombed

The 2nd Caledonia, Vegas Morvant house wich was set on fire on Wednesday. –

Second Caledonia, Morvant was a ghost town on Thursday when Newsday visited a day after ten gun-toting men fire-bombed the home of a murder victim.

The area was usually busy, said the one or two people brave enough to speak with Newsday, especially as it was the July/August vacation.

Newsday saw one child in the street and she was on her way to the shop.

A man reversing his car up a hill would not even stop to be asked for comment, but actually accelerated to get away from Newsday as quickly as possible.

The two people who spoke said “It have eyes all around,” when asked why the place was so quiet.

A few streets away from where the home was torched, Newsday noticed a street chained off and a young man with a t-shirt tied around his face standing guard.

Police said, with the ongoing war, rivals were taking precautions which might include a checkpoint for unknown vehicles.

Wednesday’s arson attack came a day after Reynold Victor was shot dead at the corner of Second Street and Saddle Road, San Juan. Four pedestrians were also shot during that attack which was captured on CCTV camera.

After shooting Victor, the gunman stood over him and shot him several more times.

Victor, a Cepep labourer, was the brother of the man accused of murder and is believed to have been killed because of an ongoing feud his brother and another man have.

On Wednesday around 11.30 am, Victor’s home at Vegas, Morvant, was set alight. Police said about ten men set the house on fire. A viral video shows the men throwing flambeaux at the house, while one stood guard with a gun.

Tuesday’s murder, police said, is in retaliation for the shooting death of Keston Alves, who was gunned down on Monday at Threadz clothes store in Aranguez.

Two gunmen ran in and shot Alves dead on Monday afternoon. Alves’ cousin, police said, is in prison charged with murder and is at war with Victor’s brother.