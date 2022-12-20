Moruga woman, baby die in shooting, father wounded

News

Sashell Elliot, 30, and her daughter Nova Bereton who were shot and killed in Fort George Road, Moruga, on Monday night.

A gunman opened fire at a family in Moruga on Monday night, killing a woman, 30, and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and critically wounding the baby’s father.

Dead are Sashell Elliot and her daughter Nova Bereton. Up to Tuesday morning, Akiel Bereton was in critical condition at the hospital.

A police report said shortly before 8 pm, the three were at the family’s parlour at Fort George Road in Indian Walk when a blue car pulled up. A man with a rifle got out and began shooting at the couple and their daughter, hitting them.

The gunman got back in the car which sped off.

The three injured people were taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility where the mother and daughter died.

Southern Division police later intercepted the getaway car and found a weapon and arrested a suspect.