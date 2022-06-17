Moruga shopkeeper shot in robbery

News

Moruga police are searching for six men who shot and wounded a shopkeeper during a robbery in Basse Terre Village earlier in the week.

Police believe the men are also responsible for a nearby home invasion in which they stole several gardening tools and equipment, including an electric spray can and grinders.

Cpl Teeluck and other police responded promptly to the armed robbery report at about 8 pm on Tuesday but did not find the men. Instead, they found a magazine with several live rounds in nearby bushes. They believe the men dropped the weapon while running from the crime scene.

A police report said Winzy Ramcharan, 36, was about to close the family’s shop at the corner of Figarie Trace and Moruga Main Road at around 8 pm when the gunmen ambushed him and announced a robbery.

There was a struggle, and he was shot in the left leg.

The gunmen robbed him of a cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money. They also stole items, including cigarettes, from the shop and ran towards Grand Chemin. PC Mahase is investigating.

While searching for them, the police got a report of the home invasion a few houses away. They found the magazine, but the gunmen had already left. No one was injured.

PC Dick is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call Moruga police at 656-6606.