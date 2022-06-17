Moruga man’s family offers $20k reward for his safe return

News

The family of Sanjay “Naren” Deodath has offered a $20,000 reward for his safe return.

The family made the offer early Friday for the farmer, 31, who was last seen on Tuesday in Moruga.

Deodath left his home at Douglas Trace in St Mary’s Village, wearing a black T-shirt, short blue jeans, and black Nike slippers.

At around 8 pm he told a female relative he was going to collect money from someone who owed him. He got into his white Isuzu truck (TDX 6388) and drove off. That was the last time anyone saw him.

Deodath is originally from Basse Terre Village in Moruga.

The police, relatives, friends and several NGOs – the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat, Collins Full Throttle Hunting and Sporting Club and Top Gunz Hunting Club – have been searching for him.

Up to Friday, the search was still going on .

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call St Mary’s police at 656-6606 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app. People can also call the Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 475-4350.