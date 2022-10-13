Moruga man stabbed to death

News

MURDERED: Colin Forbes

PENAL police are searching for four Spanish-speaking men in connection with the stabbing death of a Moruga man early on Thursday.

The dead man has been identified as Colin Forbes, 42, of Indian Walk, Moruga.

A police report said about 12.10 am on Thursday, Forbes was at the Big Ben bar at Penal Rock Road and tried to reverse his car, a blue Toyota Corolla, but struck a red vehicle.

There was an argument between Forbes and four Spanish-speaking men, who began throwing bottles at Forbes.

They subsequently stabbed him several times, then escaped in the red vehicle, whose registration, make and model are unknown.

The police were called and Cpl Subhag and PC Balkaran took Forbes to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1.30 am on Thursday.

Penal CID and Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.