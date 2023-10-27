Moruga man shot while hunting manicou

News

A Moruga hunter was shot in the abdomen while hunting for manicou on Wednesday night.

Reports said Andre Rooplal, 43, was hunting with his brother Anthony, both of Bla Cha Cha Trace, Basse Terre, Moruga, around 7 pm on Wednesday.

Anthony Rooplal told the police they were about one and a half miles into the forest off Phillip Trace, Bla Cha Cha. Andre was walking ahead of him.

He said after they crossed a ravine, they heard a gunshot, followed by a scream from Andre, and when Anthony responded, he saw his brother had a wound to the right side of his abdomen.

Anthony took him to the Princes Town Health Facility, where he was treated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

The injury was not life-threatening and Andre is said to be in a stable condition.

PC Guerrero is continuing enquiries.