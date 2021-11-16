Moruga man shot dead in Tunapuna attack

News

A 42-year-old Moruga man was gunned down while liming with friends in Tunapuna on Monday night.

Police said Jafe Randy Phillip was liming with his girlfriend and a 29-year-old friend at First Trace, Tunapuna, at around 9.45 pm when four men with guns approached them from a nearby hill.

The men shot at the group several times as the girlfriend ran away. She returned and found Phillip bleeding from his head on the ground, His friend was bleeding from his right shoulder.

The woman was grazed on her right hand.

Police went to the area with a district medical officer and declared Phillip dead, The woman and the other man were taken to hospital.

Crime scene investigators found 75 spent 5.56 shells, 72 spent 9mm shells, 12 live rounds and six deformed bullets.

Police are still trying to establish a motive for the attack.