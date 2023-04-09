Moruga man shot dead in Tobago

News

Alex Anthony Cooper –

A Moruga man was shot dead in Tobago on Easter Sunday.

He has been identified as Alex Anthony Cooper, the island’s second murder victim for the year so far.

Police said residents of Logwood Park, Scarborough, reported hearing loud explosions in the area around 6.30 am and later discovered the man’s body in a drain. His body bore gunshot wounds.

A District Medical Officer later pronounced the man dead and his body was taken to the mortuary of the Scarborough General Hospital where an autopsy is expected to be performed soon. The scene was also processed by crime scene investigators.

Police said Cooper moved to Tobago some time ago and settled in Bagatelle. But they said he recently moved to another district.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Tobago Division, is conducting enquiries.

On February 9, Tobago recorded its first murder for 2023 with the shooting death of Plymouth resident Nigel Sandy.

He was shot by near his home but died subsequently at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Investigations into that incident are ongoing.