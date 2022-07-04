Moruga man, 80, robbed of 3 cigarettes, suspect, 32, held

News

File photo

Princes Town municipal police caught a man shortly after robbing an 80-year-old pensioner at knifepoint of three cigarettes on Sunday.

Police said, at around 8 am on Sunday PC Charles and other officers were on patrol along High Street, Princes Town, near Payless Shoe Store.

They saw the 32-year-old suspect brandishing a knife and attempting to assault the elderly man at the roadside.

The police stopped to investigate and the victim, Tajmol Hosein, of Fifth Company, told them the “unknown man” robbed him of the cigarettes and demanded he handed over all his money.

The police searched the suspect, who lives at Charlotte Street in Princes Town, and found the cigarettes. The police also seized the knife.

The suspect was expected to face a Princes Town magistrate charged with robbery with aggravation.