Moruga farmer, 70, tied up, robbed

POLICE are investigating a robbery in Moruga in which armed assailants tied up a 70-year-old farmer while he was tending to his crops on July 15.

The victim told police he was at his garden at Chanda Trace, Indian Walk, Moruga, when, around 10 am, two masked men armed with a gun and knife approached .

He said they announced a robbery before tying his hands, then took his cellphone, valued at $300, before driving off with his white Hyundai H100, valued at $40,000. Ag Cpl Isaac and PC Ali responded.