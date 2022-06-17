Moruga farmer, 31, truck still missing

News

Sanjay “Naren” Deodath –

Several NGOs have joined in the search for Sanjay “Naren” Deodath, the 31-year-old farmer who went missing on Tuesday night in Moruga.

On Thursday, Collins Full Throttle Hunting and Sporting Club and Top Gunz Hunting Club joined the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat.

Deodath left his home at Douglas Trace in St Mary’s Village, wearing a black T-shirt, short blue jeans, and black Nike slippers, at around 8 pm on Tuesday.

He told a female relative he was going to collect money from someone who owed him. He got into his three-tonne white Isuzu truck (TDX 6388) and drove off.

A weeping relative said by phone on Thursday, “It’s a big truck, so we cannot understand why no one can find it. The family is devastated. Every time this phone rings, our hearts are pounding because we do not know what to expect.”

Deodath is originally from Basse Terre Village, Moruga.

His mother, Stephanie Deodath, spoke to him by phone on Tuesday at about 7.30 pm before she went to bed. The following day, the family heard he had not returned home. All calls to his phone went unanswered.

“We do not know him to be involved in anything illegal. We want him home,” the relative said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call St Mary’s police at 656-6606 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.