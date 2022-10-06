Morris-Julian explains Facebook complaint about 4 am messages

News

MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian speaks to youth members of the PNM at the Laventille Community Centre on June 18. – Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER in the Ministry of Education and D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian has sought to clarify the context of one of her Facebook posts which has attracted criticism online.

In the post on her personal Facebook profile on Thursday morning, she said, “You are big and you have sense. Me to all who messaging me since 4am: Make sensible decisions aka the best decision for you and yours.”

People on social media began criticising her, as they felt her post was defending the late announcement of the closure of Trinidad schools.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made the announcement just after 7am on Thursday because of the bad weather. Many deemed the timing too late.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday afternoon, Morris-Julian said the post was about some people in her constituency who kept asking her if they should “take a chance” and use an impassable bridge, among other things.

“Multiple calls were made by individuals alerting me of their intention to traverse compromised flooding areas and also drop their children off at school. Additionally, they were also requesting my permission to venture outdoors and into flood-prone areas.”

Despite her pleas, she said, people left their homes anyway.

She said one man from Peytonville, Carapo, who decided to venture out told her, “If me and my children dead, it will be your fault.”

It was this comment that led to the Facebook post.

She said barricades and caution tape were placed around more than one bridge in her constituency on Wednesday, but by Thursday morning, people had already removed these and continued to use the bridges.

“I eventually indicated that he was big and had sense. That was history behind my post this morning.

“I was not speaking about the Ministry of Education.

“There are bridges that are compromised that can collapse if the rain continues.”

She said while people can be advised, they will still make their own decisions.