Moriah man charged with Trevorn Walker’s murder

Eliz­a­beth Gon­za­les

To­ba­go Cor­re­spon­dent

Dav­er­ick Rogers, of Mo­ri­ah, has been charged with the mur­der of 22-year-old Trevorn Walk­er, who was am­bushed and shot dead while on his way home around 2 am last Tues­day. Rogers ap­peared in court yes­ter­day to an­swer the charge.

Trevorn’s fa­ther, Clifton Walk­er, is now hop­ing rel­a­tives of the ac­cused will come for­ward and of­fer some form of apol­o­gy or com­fort for the pain his fam­i­ly is en­dur­ing.

“Even though they know me and they see me on TV and know ex­act­ly where I live and all kinds of things, [they] could come and say, ‘Well, I sor­ry about what hap­pened,’ just to show a lit­tle ap­pre­ci­a­tion to let me feel a lit­tle com­fort­able now,” Walk­er said in a call with Guardian Me­dia.

He said that while hear­ing some­one had been charged brought some re­lief, it did lit­tle to ease the loss of his on­ly son.

“If he’s the guy and they hold him, I feel a lit­tle com­fort­able. But still, I know that can’t bring back my son,” he said. “Jus­tice has to be jus­tice, but I have jus­tice and no son now."

Trevorn was de­scribed as a kind and well-liked young man. He was not in­volved in drugs or gangs, had worked hard and had re­cent­ly moved in­to his own apart­ment be­low the fam­i­ly home. His fa­ther said he was the type of per­son who made peo­ple laugh.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice, Trevorn was dri­ving his sil­ver Axio north along High­land Road, Mo­ri­ah, when an­oth­er ve­hi­cle blocked his path. He re­port­ed­ly jumped out and ran in­to near­by bush­es. Mo­ments lat­er, gun­shots were heard. His body was found in the bush­es on the east­ern side of the road­way and was pro­nounced dead at 6.09 am by the Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer.

His au­top­sy con­firmed he died of mul­ti­ple gun­shot wounds.

Po­lice say the killing may have been linked to a dis­pute over a woman. Trevorn’s fa­ther be­lieves jeal­ousy could have played a role.

“He liked ladies, and ladies liked him. But even if a woman de­cides to be with some­one else, that is her choice. You can’t vex with the man. That is no rea­son to take a life,” he said.

De­spite the pain, Clifton Walk­er said he will not seek re­venge.

“I won’t do you any­thing. But re­mem­ber, God watch­ing.”

He con­tin­ues to strug­gle with the loss.

“Since you in­ter­viewed me that first time, when I lay down on my bed, I just study my son. When I get up to go to the toi­let, I look in the room to see if I see him,” he said. “But God is good. He’ll give me the strength.”

A meet­ing to fi­nalise fu­ner­al arrange­ments is ex­pect­ed to take place this Sat­ur­day at the Mo­ri­ah Com­mu­ni­ty Cen­tre.

Trevorn was the is­land’s fourth mur­der vic­tim for 2025.