Moriah man charged with Trevorn Walker’s murder
Elizabeth Gonzales
Tobago Correspondent
Daverick Rogers, of Moriah, has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Trevorn Walker, who was ambushed and shot dead while on his way home around 2 am last Tuesday. Rogers appeared in court yesterday to answer the charge.
Trevorn’s father, Clifton Walker, is now hoping relatives of the accused will come forward and offer some form of apology or comfort for the pain his family is enduring.
“Even though they know me and they see me on TV and know exactly where I live and all kinds of things, [they] could come and say, ‘Well, I sorry about what happened,’ just to show a little appreciation to let me feel a little comfortable now,” Walker said in a call with Guardian Media.
He said that while hearing someone had been charged brought some relief, it did little to ease the loss of his only son.
“If he’s the guy and they hold him, I feel a little comfortable. But still, I know that can’t bring back my son,” he said. “Justice has to be justice, but I have justice and no son now."
Trevorn was described as a kind and well-liked young man. He was not involved in drugs or gangs, had worked hard and had recently moved into his own apartment below the family home. His father said he was the type of person who made people laugh.
According to police, Trevorn was driving his silver Axio north along Highland Road, Moriah, when another vehicle blocked his path. He reportedly jumped out and ran into nearby bushes. Moments later, gunshots were heard. His body was found in the bushes on the eastern side of the roadway and was pronounced dead at 6.09 am by the District Medical Officer.
His autopsy confirmed he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the killing may have been linked to a dispute over a woman. Trevorn’s father believes jealousy could have played a role.
“He liked ladies, and ladies liked him. But even if a woman decides to be with someone else, that is her choice. You can’t vex with the man. That is no reason to take a life,” he said.
Despite the pain, Clifton Walker said he will not seek revenge.
“I won’t do you anything. But remember, God watching.”
He continues to struggle with the loss.
“Since you interviewed me that first time, when I lay down on my bed, I just study my son. When I get up to go to the toilet, I look in the room to see if I see him,” he said. “But God is good. He’ll give me the strength.”
A meeting to finalise funeral arrangements is expected to take place this Saturday at the Moriah Community Centre.
Trevorn was the island’s fourth murder victim for 2025.