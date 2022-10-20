More water woes for south Trinidad

News

Stock photo source Ángelo González

There will be more water woes for south consumers served by the Siparia Water Treatment Plant.

WASA said in an advisory that customers served by this plant may experience a disruption in their water supply until the weekend

This is due to a mechanical issue at the facility.

In its statement WASA said repairs are under way and are expected to be completed by 8 pm on Friday.

“The authority thanks all those affected for their patience and understanding,” the release said.

South customers have already been affected by the rupture of a 36-inch diameter transmission line at the Godineau River, Mosquito Creek, after the steel support beams collapsed and fell into the river on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, another water line ruptured at the Mon Repos Roundabout, San Fernando.

WASA crews are at the two sites tryting to repair the lines and restore water as soon as possible.

Affected areas include:

Quinam Road

Sennon Village

Railway Road

Mary, George and Victoria Streets

Upper De Gannes Street

Lower Coora Road

Coora Hernandez Road

Coora Extension, Mendez

Saney Trace

Kay Trace

Prana Home Development

High Street, including all side streets.