DEIR AL-BALAH, GAZA - DECEMBER 6: A Palestinian child injured in an Israeli attack on residential areas in the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza receives treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on December 06, 2024 in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. The attack resulted in casualties, including deaths and injuries.

  • More than 20 people, including six children and five women, have been killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reports.
  • Gaza’s civil defence agency said the Indonesian Hospital came under Israeli attack in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya where at least 29 people were reported killed in a series of air strikes near the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital.