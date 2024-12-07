World News
More than 50 killed as Israel hits Gaza refugee camp, vicinity of hospital
06 December 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- More than 20 people, including six children and five women, have been killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reports.
- Gaza’s civil defence agency said the Indonesian Hospital came under Israeli attack in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya where at least 29 people were reported killed in a series of air strikes near the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital.
Related News
30 November 2024
Iceland holds parliamentary election after government’s collapse
11 November 2024
Elon Musk sticking close to Trump, influencing US transition: Reports
13 November 2024
Azerbaijan leader accuses France of colonial ‘crimes’ in COP29 speech
29 November 2024