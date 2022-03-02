More teachers than students in class on Carnival Monday

News

FILE PHOTO

More than half the secondary student population attended classes on Carnival Monday, a day when schools are normally closed.

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday on Monday afternoon that 51 per cent of secondary school students were in class for the day. She added that 73 per cent of teachers showed up to teach them.

At the primary school level, 92 per cent of standard five teachers held classes, with a 68 per cent student turnout.

Gadsby-Dolly did not give any additional information.

Carnival Monday and Tuesday are not public holidays. But traditionally, schools, like many other institutions, remained closed for the two days of revelry in the streets.

This year, owing to the pandemic, the Government has offered a “Taste of Carnival,” a scaled-down version of regular Carnival celebrations. Also, the Government’s public health guidelines limit gatherings.

Hence last week Monday, the Ministry of Education announced that schools would be open as usual on both days.