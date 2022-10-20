More police interviews for mom, two sons over teen’s murder

News

videsh dookran

A 46-year-old woman and her two sons were due to be interviewed again by homicide investigators on Thursday in relation to the murder of 15-year-old Videsh Dookran.

Dookran’s body was found in an outhouse behind a pluck shop in Golconda between October 8 and October 9.

The woman and her sons, 18 and 22, were arrested at the Golden Grove Remand Facility on Tuesday after the brothers got bail for the possession of ammunition in an unrelated incident.

The three were questioned separately on Wednesday and will be interviewed again on Thursday.

Newsday was told that the 22-year-old man is known to police from the Southern Division, but sources could not determine whether he had ever been charged for any crime.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.