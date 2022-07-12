More efficient service promised as Tobago cops get 12 e-bikes

News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine (centre) sits on one of the new e-bikes donated by the US. Looking on at the hand-over ceremony at the Shirvan Road Police Station on Monday are acting CoP McDonald Jacob, Charge D’Affaires at the US Embassy, Port of Spain Shante Moore, Sgt Samuel Quamina, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, acting ACP Daniel Moore, Amcham president Toni Sirju-Ramnarine, and chief administrator Ethlyn John. Photo courtest the Tobago House of Assembly

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has appealed to police officers of the Tourism Oriented Police Section (TOPS) to take care of their new electric bicycles.

On Monday, 12 e-bikes and one solar-powered electric bicycle charging station, valued $61,200, were donated by the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs

The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) also donated a charging station valued $9,000.

At the handing-over ceremony at the Shirvan Road Police Station, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the common threat to tourism is crime, and Tobago is neither exempt from the dangers nor immune from the potential threats.

He said with the bikes, the officers would be able to discharge their duties much more efficiently.

“Take very good care of these vehicles. In fact, take excellent care of these bicycles. Treat them as your very own, treat them as you would if you had made the investments yourself, see them as being vital to the development of the tourism sector on the island.”

The sentiments were echoed by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds who said he was pleased to be part of the handing over which, he said, will not only enhance the work of the section, but the range, the speed in response, the visibility, and also the presence of the unit.

“Keep it whole, treat it respectfully, and that need not be restated.

He added that the officers’ personal health is also important.

“Though the bikes can do 20 and 25 miles per hour, though the bikes have about a 40-mile range on a charge before they need to be recharged, though they give you accessibility on hilly terrains, your personal fitness is critical.

“I urge you, for your own sakes, for the sake of the police service, most of all for those you have to serve, take good care of yourselves. Eat well, rest well when you get the opportunity to do that, and altogether continue to make the contributions that you must on making TT a more wholesome and safer place.”

Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob said the donation of the bikes has coincided with the recent rollout of a directed patrol policy as outlined in the operational plan 2020-2024. The police service, he said, will activate all the various patrol mechanisms.

“Under this patrol policy, the main districts in Tobago would be zoned for mobile patrols, and the grid system currently adopted by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch in Trinidad will be replicated with adjustments which are unique to Tobago.

“This system is expected to provide the safety and security that is necessary across the island of Tobago.”

He said the island’s road policing and mobile patrol capacity has been enhanced with an additional four new vehicles within the recent weeks, four new motorcycles, and newly-trained cyclists. The donation of the bikes, he said, will add to the patrol arsenal on the island.

“I urge the officers of the Tourism Oriented Police Section to put their new bicycles to use. Work hard and keep the safety and security of the residents and visitors at the front burner in making the efforts to ensure that we are safe in Tobago.”

Amcham president Toni Sirju-Ramnarine said the introduction of the solar charging bikes is expected to contribute significantly to the fight against crime, while incorporating technology.

“The deployment of these e-bikes serves multiple purposes in crime prevention and the police response to criminal activities. Citizens can feel assured of better engagement with their law enforcement officers in their communities, to increase neighbourhood patrols as well as these e-bikes will help law enforcement officers to move more efficiently in the spaces where vehicles would be more cumbersome or dangerous to respond.”