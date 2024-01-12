More charges for soldier held over ex-wife, mother-in-law’s murders

News

One of the victims of the double murder; Calida Schamber who was killed at her home on Riverside Drive in Glencoe on Tuesday morning,

Tuesday January 1, 2024. – Photo courtesy Facebook

AT LEAST 13 additional charges have been laid against the Defence Force warrant officer charged with the murders of his ex-wife and her mother on January 2, in Shorelands, Point Cumana.

Tesson Bradshaw, 48, of Mandalay Gardens, Arima, reappeared before Master Shabiki Cazabon on Friday, on a slew of additional charges related to alleged offences committed before a protection order was issued against him last year.

He made his first court appearance on January 11, when the two charges were read out to him for the murder of his ex-wife Calida Schamber, 43, and her 66-year-old mother, Carmelita DeLeon, on January 2, at Riverside Drive, Shorelands. Bradshaw has two children with Schamber.

He was also charged with two counts of misbehaviour relating to the unlawful possession and use of a regiment firearm and ammunition.

Bradshaw, a warrant officer II assigned to the Cumuto Barracks, Camp Cumuto, was remanded into custody. A sufficiency hearing for the murder charges will take place on April 29. However, he will return to court on April 19, for a status hearing for all the charges.

The additional charges include three counts of breaching a protection order, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breaking and entering into a dwelling house, attempting to choke, indecent assault and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He is represented by attorneys Taradath Singh and Shalini Dhaniepersad.

No application has yet been made for bail.

Bradshaw was arrested on January 2, hours after the killings, along the Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, by officers of the North-Central Division and handed over to the Homicide Bureau, who received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

A police release said investigations into the double murder were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Singh and Supt Douglas, supervised by W/acting ASP Bridglal, Insp Mongroo and acting Insp Ramsumair, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One. Officers from the Northern Division, the air support unit and the Forensic Science Centre assisted, the release said.