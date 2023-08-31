Moonilal tells Young: Account for the firearm

News

MP Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal at a press conference at the Office of the Opposition leader, Port of Spain on April 28 – Photo by Jeff k Mayers

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal insisted that Energy Minister Stuart Young must publicly account for a firearm he donated recently to the police.

Speaking with the media after the swearing in of new aldermen at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on Wednesday, Moonilal claimed Young had not been accountable on this matter.

He said Young was utterly obnoxious when he refused to answer a question from a reporter about the firearm he donated, at the swearing in of councillors at Port of Spain City Hall on August 25.

On that occasion, Young steupsed as he declined to answer that question.

He said, “This is something that we will continue to call on Minister Young to please indicate to the national interest and the public interest, the circumstances under which he returned a high-powered weapon to the TTPS (TT Police Service).

Moonilal threatened to go on a political platform and disclose information the UNC had on this matter.

“We are now in a position to name and I will…in the coming days…on a political platform…name the police officer and the unit in the police service that must be held accountable as receiving the firearm from Minister Young.”

Moonilal said the UNC believes the officer who received the gun was not authorised to do so.

On August 22, Young dismissed the claims that were first made by Moonilal at a news conference on August 20.

Young, a former national security minister, said, “As I have clearly stated before, I have never been in possession of an automatic firearm.”

He said,”The possession and disposal of any legal firearm must be authorised and approved by a Commissioner of Police (CoP).

“I did donate a legal weapon to the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) and at all times I have abided by the laws of TT.”

Moonilal also condemned reports which claimed that former CoP Gary Griffith was not invited to police headquarters in Port of Spain on Thursday for the traditional “Toast to the Republic.”

This is a cocktail reception hosted by the CoP that takes place after the Independence Day Parade. The Prime Minister, President and Chief Justice are among the guests at the reception.

Moonilal said, “I am aware it is a practice. A sort of sacred practice that all (former) CoPs would be invited.”

He added,”If it is a fact that he was not invited, it suggests that political considerations are strong so they will not invite him because of his political views.”

Griffith is also political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) which formed a coalition with the UNC for the August 14 local government elections.