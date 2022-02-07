Moonilal mourns death of Lata Mangeshkar

News

UNC MP for Oropuche East Roodal Moonilal – File photo/ Jeff K. Mayers

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the passing of venerable singer Lata Mangeshkar has robbed the world of the most esteemed and acknowledged phenomenal singing sensation.

In a release, he said on behalf of his constituents, he joined adoring fans everywhere in paying tribute to an artiste who defined the modern cultural era with her many songs of joy and hope.

“Ms. Mangeshkar, who sang thousands of memorable songs over a career of more than 70 years, was part of the soundtrack of the lives of many Trinidadians and Tobagonians during a lengthy period of despair and uncertainty.

“She was a steady companion to our parents and grandparents, beginning in the fifties / sixties with her inimitable singing. She filled the airwaves from daybreak to the quiet of night and then the still of slumber. Far, far away from India but close to home.”

Singer Lata Mangeshkar (AP File Photo)

Moonilal said as with those around the world, Lata’s local fans would find it difficult to accept the reality that this nightingale would not add to her treasure trove of timeless songs.

“Like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, devotees and supporters in T&T are “anguished beyond words” over the passing of the musical stalwart “whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

Moonilal said her rich lyrics and appealing melodies inspired affection, faith, and optimism around the world for two generations. Countless romantic couples bonded with the melodies of an artiste who was heralded as a nightingale for her huge repertoire and flawless and incomparable vocal range.

He said she sang over 30,000 original songs, a Guinness Book record, with her stated favourite being ‘Ajeeb Dastan’. Mangeshkar was regarded as the greatest singer in India.

Moonilal said the constituents of Oropouche East would host an appropriate tribute to an artiste who provided strength and boosted belief to the people of her country and the Indian Diaspora.

“I am still in shock. May this great soul now sing for the Angels.”