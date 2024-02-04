Moonilal claims secret company formed for Dragon deal

News

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. –

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal claimed that a company has been formed secretly to help Government execute the Dragon gas deal with Venezuela.

He made the claim at a news conference at the UNC’s headquarters in Chaguanas on Sunday.

Moonilal said the company NGC Exploration was identified in the Venezuelan government’s gazette dated January 29.

He added that the existence of this company was never mentioned at any time by the Government.

Moonilal also claimed that the gazette suggests that a bonus payment in US dollars must be paid to the Venezuelan government once any oil or natural gas is discovered and before it is sent to Trinidad and Tobago.