Moonilal claims Government wants to privatise WASA

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

UNC MP Dr Roodal Monilal says it has received information that the Government has entered into an arrangement with a Canadian company to privatise the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

On Sunday, Moonilal said the ongoing restructuring process was a façade to distract the public from the government’s ulterior motive.

“We are told that they have entered into arrangements, secret arrangements with a Canadian company to restructure WASA and they have signed a non-disclosure agreement with a Canadian company.”

Hesai the Public Utilities Ministry was in the process of training managers to replace 426 managers expected to be furloughed soon.

He further accused the government of intentionally refusing to invest in the company.

“Only talk demonising the workers of WASA because the PNM and the government approach was to close WASA from day one. It was go after WASA as they went after Petrotrin. This is why they cut the budget of WASA by $350 million to ensure that there will be no projects.

“They have made no investments. They have introduced no new technology. They have not been upgrading the ageing infrastructure.”

Moonilal claims close friends and family of the government are set to benefit from the restructuring process.

He promised to reveal the names of companies and other stakeholders involved in the scheme to privatise WASA.

“I will also indicate the name and identity of a company that has made $200 million supplying truck-borne water. Could you imagine you spent $200 million supplying truck-borne water but will not take the $200 million to invest in fixing leaks?”

Minister Marvin Gonzales could not be reached for comment.