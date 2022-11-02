Moodie, Sammy, Tancoo want action on Oropouche flooding

News

Woodland residents were led by the South Oropouche Riverine Action Group leader Edward Moodie and the Woodland flood action group. Photo by Lincoln Holder

SOUTH Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group president Edward Moodie, Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy and Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo have called on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to urgently address the flooding concerns of residents of South Oropouche and environs.

They did so when they took part in a protest outside of the offices of the ministry’s drainage division in Penal on Wednesday.

Moodie said flooding has been bad in the area in recent times because rivers have not been dredged and riverbanks have not been cleared.

“We are asking for the ministry to come in and do justice.”

He said some of the ministry’s equipment on some riverbanks is damaging those banks.

“We need (river)banks to be properly built.”

Referring to two water pumps in Tulsa Trace and another in Woodland, Moodie said there are problems keeping one of the pumps at Tulsa Trace active on a regular basis.

“If you have a pump, make sure that you have the manpower and the diesel and the electricity so that pump will work.”

Moodie described the pump as a derelict piece of metal and said it has not worked for the last three years. He called for a properly working pump to be installed in Woodland.

“Without that pump, Woodland would be in a (flooding) demise for years to come.”

Moodie recalled that under previous PNM and UNC governments, there were always water pumps in Woodland.

The protest was staged outside the Penal office of the Ministry of Works and Transport on Wednesday to highlight the ongoing flooding in the area. Photo by Lincoln Holder

“We are asking for maintenance of the rivers. We are asking for that pump in Woodland (to be operational). We are asking for justice for our people because we have had enough.”

Sammy said, “We have suffered for too long. The resources of the state, clearly are being mismanaged.”

He added that the authorities appear clueless about how to manage flooding in the area.

Sammy said in 2018, he submitted a plan to address flooding in the Penal/Debe area and on a national level to Sinanan.

“Yet they have ignored every single proposal that we have made.”

Sammy said the relevant authorities must work with communities in different parts of the country to tackle flooding.

“Why are we neglecting our communities? Why are we neglecting our people?”

Asked if Sinanan should take a hands-on approach to tackling flooding in the area, Moodie replied, “Taking a hands-on approach, but with consultation.”

He said his group has a better idea of causes of flooding on the ground and can provide the ministry with that information.

Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo stands with Woodland residents. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Reiterating his view that people in South Oropouche and environs have been been disrespected over their concerns about flooding, Moodie said, “Let us meet. Let us shake hands. Let us work together to resolve the issue of flooding.”

Sammy said the corporation stands ready to co-operate with any group to tackle flooding in the area.

Tancoo agreed with Moodie and Sammy’s views.

“The Minister of Works is very familiar with what the problems are and what the solutions are.”

Tancoo also said at Mosquito Creek, some of the old infrastructure from a 36-inch water transmission line which collapsed into the nearby Godineau River on October 18 is still in the river. The line and its supporting infrastructure were repaired on October 21.

He said, “What we noticed today is that there are a lot of waterlilies that are backed up behind that structure, right in the mouth of the river.”

Tancoo said this means there is less run-off at the mouth of the river and the water could back up inland.

“It may be one of the reasons why we still have flooding for four and five days in Woodland and surrounding areas.”