Long­time UNC stal­wart and com­men­ta­tor Robin Mon­tano has been crit­i­cal of the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress’ (UNC’s) leader stay­ing on the job and the UNC’s Ra­bindra Moo­nan has al­so frowned on any vote of con­fi­dence be­ing giv­en to a “se­r­i­al los­er.”