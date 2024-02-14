Money intended to buy car stolen in Barrackpore

News

Barrackpore police are investigating a report of housebreaking and larceny that occurred on Carnival Monday.

The police said the 21-year-old victim from Julien Trace secured his home by locking all doors and windows and left at around 4.30 pm on Monday.

He returned a few hours later, at around 10.30 pm, and observed a window on the side of his home pried open.

The victim had sometime earlier withdrawn $29,000 to buy a car and hid it inside a speaker in his bedroom.

He looked inside the box and the money was missing.

Further checks revealed a quantity of gold of an unknown value missing and Barrackpore police were alerted.

Cpl Khan, PC Nandoo and WPC Mohammed visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested and WPC Mohammed is leading the investigations.