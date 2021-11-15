Monday is Nomination Day for THA elections

News

In this December 10, 2020 file photo, PNM supporters campaign in Plymouth, Tobago.

TOMORROW (Monday) is Nomination Day for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election on December 6.

Prospective candidates are expected to file their nomination papers at four electoral offices throughout the island.

The two major parties in the election race – the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) – are contesting all 15 electoral districts, but it remains to be seen whether the Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus-led Innovative Democratic Alliance will present a full slate. The party confirmed 12 candidates earlier this week.

The other political entities contesting the election, thus far, are the Unity of the People and the Class Action Reform Movement.

The parties’ leaders, Nickocy Phillips and Ricardo Phillip, respectively, are both contesting the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat which Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has represented since 2013.

That electoral office will also cater to candidates contesting the Bon Accord/Crown Point and Lambeau/Lowlands seats.

Candidates contesting the Bagatelle/Bacolet, Mason Hall/Moriah and Mt St George/Goodwood electoral districts will file their nomination papers at Christian Tam Building, Montessori Drive, Glen Road, Scarborough. Those contesting the Bethesda/Les Coteaux, Darrel Spring/Whim and Scarborough/Mt Grace electoral districts will also file their nomination papers there.

Candidates for Bethel/New Grange, Plymouth/Black Rock and Signal Hill/Patience Hill will file their papers at the Calder Hall Multi-Purpose Facility, Calder Hall Road, Scarborough while those contesting the Belle Garden/Glamorgan, Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside and Roxborough/Argyle electoral districts will go to the Pembroke Community Centre, Todd Street, Pembroke.

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine (Signal/Hill Patience Hill), PDP leader Watson Duke (Roxborough/Argyle) and the IDA’s Tsoiafatt-Angus (Bethel/New Grange) have not yet indicated when they would file their nomination papers.