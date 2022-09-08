Mon Desir, Rousillac residents in fiery protest over bad roads

News

One of the roads in the Mon Desir/Rousillac area that was blocked with burning debris on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY DERYCK BOWRIN –

Frustrated with bad roads and drainage issues, residents of Rousillac and environs blocked the road before dawn on Wednesday with burning debris.

South Western Division police and fire officers were at the scene and cleared the roads by 9 am. However, the blockage caused a major traffic pile-up.

From as early as 4 am, residents blocked several points along Grants Road, Mon Desir Road, and areas in La Brea to highlight their plight.

Mon Desir councillor Deryck Collin Bowrin said most of the blocked areas are used by contractors working on the nearby Solomon Hochoy Highway extension (San Fernando to Point Fortin).

Bowrin said, “In 2020, the Works and Transport Ministry promised to do regular maintenance on the road until they are finished. That has not materialised, and the roads keep deteriorating. The entire block, Delhi Road, Mon Desir Road and Grants’ Road, is becoming impassable. Many drains were damaged because of heavy equipment passing.”

“We were told a contract was awarded to fix the road, but there is an issue with bitumen. The residents vowed to continue their action until they get some relief.”

Councillor for Otaheite/Rousillac, Javed Mohammed, also met with protesters and lend support to their plights.