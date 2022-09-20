Mom of murdered Tunapuna man forgives killers

News

Jeremiah Forde, 23. –

The mother of a slain Tunapuna man says despite the trauma and grief of losing her son, she is prepared to forgive his killers.

Police said Jeremiah Forde, 23, was shot dead while walking with a friend on Maingot Road, Tunapuna, last Friday.

They were approached by two gunmen. Forde ran away into a nearby track but was chased by the gunmen, who shot him several times. He died at the scene.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Forde’s mother Naisha Ramlal said she did not know why anyone would want to harm her son, but said she has already made peace with his death.

“Believe me, I have forgiven them (the killers) already, because at the end of the day…I leave that and everything else in the hands of God. I cannot do anything about that now. I have accepted my losses.”

Ramlal said Forde was walking with his sons, two and three years old, when he was attacked.

“He was with his children when they came for him. He ran in one direction, which allowed the children to run away.

“His three-year-old son is aware of what happened but the two-year-old still doesn’t know.

“Right now we’re all receiving counselling.”

Ramlal said the police shot Forde years ago after friends gave him a ride home. She said the friends were driving without a permit and tried to drive away from the police. Forde was hit in the leg by a bullet.

She said she did not know why anyone would have to kill her son.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.