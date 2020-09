The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

There is now a pos­si­ble life­line for the thou­sands who de­pend and look for­ward to Trinidad and To­ba­go’s car­ni­val, as Min­is­ter of Tourism, Cul­ture and the Arts Ran­dall Mitchell says he is weigh­ing the pos­si­bil­i­ty of stag­ing it lat­er than Feb­ru­ary of next year.