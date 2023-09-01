Molino, 33, says goodbye to Trinidad and Tobago football

Sports

Kevin Molino –

In what appears to be a signal of his retirement from the Trinidad and Tobago football team, veteran playmaker Kevin “Nash” Molino has taken to social media to say “goodbye” to local football.

Molino, 33, who is TT’s joint-second highest scorer in the men’s game with 23 goals in 59 appearances, chronicled his football journey in national colours.

“It has always been about passion and pride – from my first days with the under-15 team, to being part of a special group in the Under-17 World Cup and Under-20 World Cup,” Molino said via an Instagram post on Friday.

“I’ve been able to make lifelong friends, face fierce rivals and lead the nation as a captain of the senior team. Now, that dream has come to an end. It’s time to say goodbye for now,” Molino said.

Molino, who has battled several injuries during the course of his career, captained the TT team at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Molino started the first fixture vs St Kitts and Nevis as TT got their lone win in the group stage. He then featured from off the bench in a 4-1 defeat against Jamaica, before returning to the starting lineup for TT’s 6-0 defeat to the United States.

The Carenage-born attacker currently plays in the Major League Soccer for Columbus Crew.

Molino is known to be lethal in the box, quick feet, and the ability to find space between the lines to receive the ball.

On Wednesday, Molino was one of 40 players listed in coach Angus Eve’s provisional squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches vs Curacao (September 7) and El Salvador (September 10).