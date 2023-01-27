Mohan buoyed by ‘dream’ Red Force call-up

Black Immigrant Daily News

Vikash Mohan plays a defensive shot in a Red Force practice match at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain earlier this month. – Angelo Marcelle

Batsman Vikash Mohan is living his dream after getting his maiden call-up for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force for the first two matches of the 2022-2023 West Indies Championships, against the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Leeward Islands Hurricanes, respectively.

An overjoyed Mohan said, “Words can’t really describe how elated I am to be selected on the Red Force team. It was always a dream of mine to represent my country. This opportunity is really a dream come through.”

Batting in the opening position at the trials and the North-South Classic match, Mohan got the attention of the selectors by scoring 130 runs in four innings (55, 26 not out, 45, four not out) while grabbing a few wickets.

Mohan has experience at the regional level, playing List-A matches for the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) between 2016-2018 in the Super 50 tournaments. In his 20 innings for CCC he scored 381 runs with a top score of 79 runs.

“It’s only the start of a new journey and I’m fully focused on the task ahead,” he said. “Given this chance to represent the Red Force, I’ll try my best to grab it with both hands and hope more opportunities come my way in the future.”

The classy right-handed batter has demonstrated leadership skills from a young age captaining TT at all youth levels (U-13,U-15, U-19). His playing career began at the Aranguez Cricket Club, then transitioned to Comets Cricket Club, where he won the National League title, and he now represents Clarke Road Cricket Club.

Mohan graduated with a bachelor`s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of the West Indies. He was named the UWI sportsman of the year in 2017 for his outstanding performances. Then, later that year, he skippered the UWI St Augustine campus cricket team to the UWI Games title.

Mohan has played countless national and even USA cricket trials but never got the nod for final selection until now. He acknowledged it has been challenging but he kept the faith through the support of his family and friends.

“I never gave up! Cricket has really shaped my life and moulded me into the individual I am today. It has always been a part of my life, no matter where I play or who I play for. It is about giving my all every time I step on the cricket field, and when opportunities do arise – try to grab it with both hands.”

Red Force head to Grenada on Saturday for their match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes on January 31.

Red Force Squad: Darren Bravo (Captain), Vikash Mohan, Tion Webster, Amir Jangoo, Terrance Hinds, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Jyd Goolie, Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Jeremy Solozano.

NewsAmericasNow.com