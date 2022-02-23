MoH: Nine more men, five women die of covid19

News

Nine men and five women are the country’s latest covid19 fatalities.

These 14 deaths took the toll to 3,596 on Wednesday.

Six elderly men, three elderly women, three middle-aged men and two middle-aged women with complications including hypertension, heart disease, asthma, cancer, diabetes and dementia died of the virus.

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update said 722 more people have tested positive for the virus.

Almost two years since Trinidad and Tobago detected its first case, the ministry confirmed, to date 125, 210 samples have returned positive.

There are 249 people in hospital, of whom ten are in ICU and seven in the high dependency unit.

There are 69 patients waiting to be discharged in step-down facilities and 19,954 people are in home isolation.

The ministry’s release also said 544 people have met the discharge criteria. Up to Wednesday afternoon, 100,006 people had recovered.

Since the launch of the vaccination programme 701,372 people have been fully vaccinated and 131,890 people have also had a booster shot.

A total of 623,163 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.