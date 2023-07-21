MoH confirms fourth monkeypox case

News

This 1997 image provided by CDC, shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox. –

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the country’s fourth case of the monkeypox virus.

Efforts to contain and manage the infectious disease have escalated with the ministry reminding the public of all the preventative measures.

The country confirmed its first case on July 11, second on July 12 and its third on July 17.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the ministry said the latest case was a young adult male whose diagnosis was confirmed through laboratory testing on Thursday.

An epidemiological investigation is under way to trace the origin and extent of the transmission. The patient was isolated at home and the county medical officer of health is conducting contact tracing to identify potential individuals who may have come into contact with the infected person.

The public is strongly urged to adhere to general hygiene principles, such as frequent handwashing and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces.

These simple yet effective measures can significantly curb the spread of the virus, the ministry added.

Those experiencing signs or symptoms related to monkeypox are asked to seek medical attention at the nearest health facility. Early detection and treatment could prove vital in mitigating the severity of the virus.