Moderator grieved to mark IWD amidst violence against women, girls

MODERATOR of the Presbyterian Church the Right Rev Joy Abdul Mohan said she is grieved to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) against the backdrop of continuous brutal violence against women and girls by those who are expected to love and protect them.

“It grieves me even more to hear persons, especially if women are among them, who say that these girls and women, “look for what they get or deserve to be violated,” she said in an IWD message. “The situation demands that we challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden our perceptions, and make interventions to improve relationships.

“In a world marked by injustice, violence, a lack of trust, inequality and human degradation, women are urged to shake up traditional pieties and preconceptions in the quest for a better life.

“Women must have the willpower to improve the quality of life for all women, girls and all of God’s Creation. A power that will help us realise our fullest potential and fulfil the purpose for which we were created.”

As a catalyst for change, she said women can initiate new ways that can cut through outmoded practices and introduce new methods of leadership.

“Women are called to lead with visions of a society of peace, unity, equality and justice in a world dominated by competing visions and horrific circumstances that can impede their progress.”

She said the women of the PCTT stood their ground in a male-dominated church with dignity and grace.

Elders, female ministers,deaconesses and other female church workers have changed the face and history of the church.

Embracing equity, the theme of this year’s IWD, Abdul-Mohan said, “We must envisage a world that is diverse and equitable, a world where men support women’s development and accept women as equal partners in God’s kingdom, where difference is valued and celebrated.”

During this Lenten journey, she said, the Presbyterian Church joins the rest of the world in celebrating IWD, not only on March 8, but throughout the month.

“It will be an opportunity for us to celebrate the courage and determination of ordinary women who played extraordinary roles in the history of our churches, our communities and our nation.

“It will also be an opportunity for us to focus on gender equality.”

“The Merriam Webster Dictionary states that, ‘Equality means the state of being equal,’ and equity adds the element of justice based on the principle of fairness. Therefore, there is the possibility that ‘equal’ treatment does not produce ‘equity’ when conditions and circumstances are very different.”

She ended her message with a passage from the biblical Book of Galatians, “There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.”