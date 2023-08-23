Mixed views on Tobago schools’ readiness for new term

News

THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett. Photo courtesy THA

Although THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett says schools will be ready for the new term on September 4, TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts says he is “not confident this year’s repair programme would be to a level of satisfaction for the principals.”

He said principals had given the division lists of work to be undertaken in their respective schools.

“But I await September morning to see how far the contractors will reach,” Roberts told Newsday.

Roberts said he also hopes there will not be any disruptions during the term, “because we (Tobago) have been losing a lot and sliding where education is concerned.

“We cannot afford too many disruptions in the September-December term. So I am hoping that the division manages the resources that they have in such a way where we don’t have those disruptions.”

On Tuesday, Hackett told Newsday, “All is in train for a successful reopening.”

In a WhatsApp message, she said this year the division focused on plumbing and electrical works, “Unlike last year, where civil work took priority.”

Hackett said the division contracted the Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago Ltd (E-IDCOT) to manage the projects.

She said she has been visiting the schools.

“I will continue on my site visits right up until schools reopen to ensure all goes according to plan.”

But Roberts said, “I can’t say I am confident that the submission from the secretary will lead to satisfaction, based on what I am seeing on the ground.”

He claimed repairs on some schools started only last week “and I am not certain that they are doing all the repairs.

“The THA don’t have no money, so they are doing, as far as I understand, limited repairs.”

Roberts said he saw some images recently of portions of the ceiling at Roxborough Secondary School which had caved in. Termites, he added, were also destroying some of the floorboards in the school.

“So there are some schools with work to do that I know that they are not going to touch, and as far as reports I am hearing from several schools, repairs started late.

But, he said, “Whether they are fixed or not, come September we would try our best to ensure that schools aren’t disrupted. Health and safety will not be compromised.

“So I trust that all of the health and safety concerns are dealt with as emergencies, and those that are more in the line of beautification or additional support systems, probably those could go on the back burner.”

National Parent-Teacher Association president (Tobago region) Joseph Lindow said officials are planning to visit all of the schools currently under repair by Thursday.