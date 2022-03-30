Mixed views from parents on full reopening of schools

News

San Fernando Central Secondary School students. FILE PHOTO –

The Ministry of Education’s announcement that there will be a full reopening of the education sector from April 19 has been met with mixed feelings from parents.

Many say they are in support of the ministry’s decision, but others have expressed concern about how safety measures will be enforced.

Some are saying the ministry could have waited until September.

On Monday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said students at all levels will return to the physical classroom.

The announcement came on the heels of the Prime Minister, on Saturday, removing most of the covid19 restrictions for the full reopening of the economy.

Neisha Mohepat, in an email response to Newsday, said she believes parents should have been given for time to prepare for the reopening.

“Why have these kids go back to school for one term?”

She said the expenses for books, uniforms, and registration items for parents will be difficult, especially if they have to get more supplies in September for the new school year.

“Times are hard now. They should have kept (school) online for the next term and start in September.”

Another parent, Crystal Birbal, also said she is not satisfied with the decision.

“I think they should start on a rotational basis, then by September they can open in full. What do five and six-year-olds know about social distance? Children are children at the end of the day.

Newsday also received responses on its Facebook page from several parents.

“It’s about time,” said one user with many sharing her sentiment.

“Children all over the world are out to school,” said Venus Narinesingh. “I haven’t heard of anything untoward. I think it’s time for our children to be back in the physical classroom.”

Others were not so optimistic.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be business as usual with regards to the hours and having all students out at the same time,” said Andrea Hernandez. “I feel like they should have had some sort of rotation, at least in the beginning as we’re still in a pandemic. We wouldn’t want there to be an outbreak and then have to lock down all over again.”

Another parent, Andrea Balraj-Singh said she was pleased schools were reopening but felt proper care and consideration was not taken when making certain decisions.

“From parents protecting their kids to placing them in a room with no social distancing. We’re just throwing them back in in an instant. When a common flu hits a classroom, it’s terrible.”

Another parent Julie Sally said she felt the government was making hasty decisions. She said the government should give parents a “back-to-school package” to assist with the return to school.

“Many parents are without jobs and many are making sacrifices just to ensure their kids’ education. Social Welfare needs to do more.”