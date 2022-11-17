Mitchell ‘not aware’ of any contract renewal issues in Tourism Ministry

News

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell. File photo/David Reid

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says he is not aware of any issues within his ministry over retaining contract employees.

He was responding to questions from the media after a press conference at the Brix Hotel, Cascade, on Wednesday.

In October, contract employees in the ministry took to social media to say their contracts were not being renewed, so they were job-hunting.

Asked about this by Newsday, Mitchell said social media is filled with “trolls and mischief- makers.

“I can’t comment on what’s on social media. In fact, I try not to pay attention to social media.

“I’m not aware that many contract employees are not being renewed at the Ministry of Tourism of any of the entities that are under the Ministry of Tourism.”

He said the ministry has enough human capacity to continue efforts to boost tourism, adding that on Tuesday, the ministry trained many temporary workers for the cruise season.

“I’m not concerned about capacity at all.”