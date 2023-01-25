Mitchell: New steel beams by February 2

News

The North Stand where the part of the iron beam supports of the roof structure are incomplete,

The Paddock of the Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob

RANDALL MITCHELL, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, said by February 2 new steel beams will be fabricated and ready to replace those stolen from the site of the North Stand at Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

He was answering an urgent question from opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Wednesday who asked about reports that the theft had halted construction on the stand, and what measures were being taken to ensure works completion ahead of Carnival 2023.

Mitchell said, “The NCC (National Carnival Commission) has advised that replacement beams are being purchased, fabricated, and the North Stand will be completed on or before February 2, 2023.” Mark asked about efforts to apprehend the thieves.

Mitchell replied, “An international investigation has commenced, as well as a report has been made to the police and the police are conducting inquiries.

Mark asked how much money had been temporary lost until the stolen beams were recovered but Mitchell said he did not have those details at that time but invited Mark to pose the question in the appropriate way by formally filing a fresh future question.