Missing Williamsville man, 59, murdered 4 years after murder of missing niece

The Farrow family of Morne Roche, Quarry Road in Williamsville has lost two close relatives to murder for the second time in four years, days after they went missing.

Rogers Farrow, 59, the father of two adult children, is the latest victim.

Farrow worked with Cepep and was a well-known cricketer and freelance umpire.

His partially burnt and semi-nude body was found face down in a stockpile. A partially burnt wooden pallet was on his back, and he was not wearing anything from the waist down.

In September 2018, Farrow’s 42-year-old niece Tricia Farrow, of Hillview Drive, was found dead behind an abandoned house near her home.

She was found hog-tied, a belt wrapped around her neck. An autopsy found that the mother of six was strangled.

Farrow’s sister and Tricia’s aunt, Brenda Farrow, blasted criminals, including their killers.

“They are sick animals. They are demons. We (relatives) need justice for both of them. They did not deserve what happened to them. Many people in this world look normal, but they are demons,” Brenda told Newsday on Tuesday at the family’s home.

Farrow had five grandchildren.

Without giving details, Brenda said her sister Elva Thomas died on February 1 after undergoing surgery. She said the family is still trying to come to terms with her death.

Another of Farrow’s nieces, Anesia Brizan, said he lived alone on the ground floor of the family’s home. Relatives last saw him alive around 10.30 pm on Saturday when he left home.

Anesia Brizan, niece of Rogers Farrow

When he did not return, relatives began asking around and searching for him.

On Monday, relatives reported him missing to Gasparillo police.

Later that day, around 4 pm, the relatives were told about a body found in the stockpile a few houses away.

“He was not wearing any underwear. It is a mystery because we do not know how he ended up there. Earlier in the day, I was in the casualty department of the San Fernando General Hospital searching for him,” Brizan said.

She said the family is baffled about the murder, adding he was a peaceful person.

“My uncle was well known all over. He used to live in Gran Couva once. He was a nice person who liked sports. The family is still waiting for justice for Tricia, and we hope to get justice for him too.”

The police do not have a motive for the murder.

Gasparillo and Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene.

An autopsy is set at the Forensic Sciences Centre, pending the results of a covid19 test.